Siraj nominated for ICC Player of the Month award

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates taking Gus Atkinson's wicket to bowl India to victory in The Oval Test. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Mohammed Siraj has been nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for August, following his excellent performance with the ball in the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval last month.



Siraj's burst on the final day of the Test series against England helped India win in dramatic fashion to level the five-match series at 2-2, said a media release from the International Cricket Council.



He grabbed three wickets on the morning of the final day as India won the final Test by six runs. He had hauls of 4/86 and 5/104 in the two innings, finishing with nine wickets at an average of 21.11.



New Zealand pacer Matt Henry and West Indian Jayden Seales are the other two nominees for the player of the month award.



Henry finished as the Player of the Series against Zimbabwe as New Zealand blanked the home side 2-0. The 33-year-old had match hauls of nine for 90 and seven for 56 as his team won the two Tests in Bulawayo by massive margins.



Seales grabbed 10 wickets to be named the Player of the Series in the three ODIs

at home against Pakistan. He finished as the leading wicket-taker and the highlight for him was a career-best haul of six for 18 in the final match that his team won by a huge 202-run margin to claim their first series win over the opposition since 1991.

The women’s shortlist is based on T20I performances in Europe. Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast is in the shortlist after helping win a home T20I series against Pakistan and continuing the form in subsequent T20Is, Muneeba makes it to the shortlist as she helped win the last match of that series with a sparkling century and the Netherlands’ Zwilling is there among the three after finishing with a bagful of wickets in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier.



An independent ICC Voting Academy* and fans around the world will now be invited to cast their votes to decide the winners. Fans are now able to vote for their favourite performers at icc-cricket.com/awards.



ICC Men's Player of the Month Nominees for August 2025:



(Men's):

Mohammed Siraj (India)

Matt Henry (New Zealand)

Jayden Seales (West Indies)



(Women's):

Muneeba Ali (Pakistan)

Orla Prendergast (Ireland)

Iris Zwilling (Netherlands)