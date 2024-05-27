News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Team India Arrives In New York

Team India Arrives In New York

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 27, 2024 13:03 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma leaves JFK airport in New York. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

The first batch of Indian players arrived in New York on Monday, May 27, 2024, ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, starting June 1.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a clip of the players boarding the team bus on their arrival in New York City.

'Touchdown New York! #TeamIndia have arrived for the #T20WorldCup,' BCCI noted on X.

India's T20 World Cup campaign begins on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau county international cricket stadium in New York. India's big-ticket match against Pakistan will take place on June 9.

Rohit and Co later play tournament co-hosts USA on June 12 before facing Canada on June 15 to wrap up their Group A matches.

India will aim to win its first T20 WC title, having won the inaugural competition back in 2007 in South Africa.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
