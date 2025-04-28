Our Son Is NOT Your Entertainment: Sanjana slams trolls

IMAGE: Sanjana Ganesan called out the insensitive remarks and urged people to stop making snap judgments about her toddler. Photograph: Sanjana Ganesan/X

Sanjana Ganesan, the sports broadcaster and wife of Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, has hit back at online critics who mocked her young son, Angad, over his facial expression during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Ganesan called out the insensitive remarks and urged people to stop making snap judgments about her toddler based on fleeting moments caught on camera.

In a heartfelt and strong message to online trolls, Sanjana Ganesan expressed her frustration, saying, "Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment. Jasprit and I do everything in our power to keep Angad away from social media because the internet can be a despicable, vile place. I fully understand the implications of bringing a child to a cricket stadium filled with cameras, but please remember, Angad and I were there simply to support Jasprit and nothing else."

She also condemned the inappropriate use of mental health terms, such as "depression," in reference to her 1.5-year-old son.

“Throwing around words like trauma and depression in reference to a baby says so much about who we're becoming as a community and it's honestly really sad. You know nothing about our son, nothing about our lives and I request you to keep your opinions online true to that,” she wrote in an Instagram story, calling for more empathy and understanding.