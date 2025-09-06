Oops! Deepak Chahar Forgets Wife's Birthday

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar and Jaya share a special moment. Photograph and video: Deepak Chahar/Instagram

Cricketers are heroes on the field, but off it, they’re just like us.

Deepak Chahar recently shared how he forgot his wife’s birthday after a long day on the field — and how love and patience came to his rescue.

Off the field, Chahar’s personal life has also been in the spotlight, especially for his romantic gesture in 2021 when he proposed to his wife, Jaya, after a CSK match. More recently, the 33-year-old bowler shared a humorous and heartfelt post on Instagram, admitting he forgot his wife’s birthday.

“Happy birthday love @jayab05. I would like to tell everybody how understanding and loving my wife is. I forgot her birthday, but she still forgave me, knowing this can happen after 90 overs of fielding. Next time I will remember. @jayab05 #happybirthday #wife,” Chahar wrote.

The comment refers to the exhaustion that comes after a long day on the field, possibly during the ongoing Duleep Trophy where he is currently playing. His candid admission struck a chord with fans.