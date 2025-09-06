HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Oops! Deepak Chahar Forgets Wife's Birthday

Oops! Deepak Chahar Forgets Wife's Birthday

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 06, 2025 19:37 IST

x

Deepak Chahar

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar and Jaya share a special moment. Photograph and video: Deepak Chahar/Instagram

Cricketers are heroes on the field, but off it, they’re just like us.

Deepak Chahar recently shared how he forgot his wife’s birthday after a long day on the field — and how love and patience came to his rescue.

Off the field, Chahar’s personal life has also been in the spotlight, especially for his romantic gesture in 2021 when he proposed to his wife, Jaya, after a CSK match. More recently, the 33-year-old bowler shared a humorous and heartfelt post on Instagram, admitting he forgot his wife’s birthday.

 

“Happy birthday love @jayab05. I would like to tell everybody how understanding and loving my wife is. I forgot her birthday, but she still forgave me, knowing this can happen after 90 overs of fielding. Next time I will remember. @jayab05 #happybirthday #wife,” Chahar wrote.

 

The comment refers to the exhaustion that comes after a long day on the field, possibly during the ongoing Duleep Trophy where he is currently playing. His candid admission struck a chord with fans.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Deepak Chahar Stuns IPL
Deepak Chahar Stuns IPL
PIX: Deepak Chahar, Jaya Bhardwaj tie the knot
PIX: Deepak Chahar, Jaya Bhardwaj tie the knot
Meet Deepak Chahar's Stunning Wife
Meet Deepak Chahar's Stunning Wife
PIX: Deepak Chahar's Reception
PIX: Deepak Chahar's Reception
'I have had lot of injuries but I am not the only one'
'I have had lot of injuries but I am not the only one'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 2

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Hyderabad

VIDEOS

Chitrangada Singh Rocks Casual Look as She Poses for the Paps0:40

Chitrangada Singh Rocks Casual Look as She Poses for the...

Lalbaugcha Raja immersion procession begins with pomp and devotion1:05

Lalbaugcha Raja immersion procession begins with pomp and...

US cannot ignore India, says Expert Waiel Awwad on Trump's positive remarks about India-US ties6:01

US cannot ignore India, says Expert Waiel Awwad on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV