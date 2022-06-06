IMAGE: Jaya Bhardwaj and Deepak Chahar with Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Deepak Chahar/Instagram

After Jaya Bhardwaj and Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar's grand wedding in Agra on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, the couple hosted a reception at the ITC Maurya hotel in New Delhi.

It was like a CSK reunion with former and current CSK stars like Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shardul Thakur, Robin Uthappa and Piyush Chawla at the event.

Also at the reception were Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Karn Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Kartik Tyagi. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari were also spotted among the cricket stars.

Glimpses: from Jaya Bhardwaj and Deepak Chahar's reception: