News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » On This Day: Sehwag smashed ODI double century

On This Day: Sehwag smashed ODI double century

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: December 08, 2020 13:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virender Sehwag

IMAGE: Virender Sehwag celebrates his double century against the West Indies in Indore, December 8, 2011. Photograph: Reuters
 

On December 8, 2011, Virender Sehwag became only the second batsman to score a double century in One-Day Internationals.

Sehwag blasted his way to a magnificent 219 in the fourth ODI against the West Indies at the Holkar cricket stadium in Indore to register the then highest individual score in ODIs -- going past Sachin Tendulkar's 200 not out.

The India opener tore the Windies bowling apart, hitting 41 fours and seven sixes in his 149-ball knock to propel India to a massive 418/5 in their 50 overs after they had elected to bat.

In reply, the West Indies were sent packing for 265 as India registered a thumping 153-run victory.

Overall, there are only eight instances of double centuries in ODIs with five of them scored by Indian batsmen.

Tendulkar was the first batsman to register a double hundred in ODIs while Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most double centuries in the 50 overs format -- having registered the feat three times.

Rohit also owns the record for the highest individual score in ODIs -- he scored 264 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in 2014.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
The many moods of Rohit Sharma
The many moods of Rohit Sharma
AB reacts to Kohli's scoop shot
AB reacts to Kohli's scoop shot
MLB gives 'baseball twist' to Team India's jersey
MLB gives 'baseball twist' to Team India's jersey
Explained: What does it cost to freeze eggs in India?
Explained: What does it cost to freeze eggs in India?
Passenger vehicle retail sales rise 4% in Nov: FADA
AAP claims Kejriwal under house arrest; police says no
AAP claims Kejriwal under house arrest; police says no
Indian-origin man first to get COVID-19 vaccine in UK
Indian-origin man first to get COVID-19 vaccine in UK

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

'Rohit could score the 1st 300 in ODIs'

'Rohit could score the 1st 300 in ODIs'

Secret of Rohit's success: No room for negativity

Secret of Rohit's success: No room for negativity

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use