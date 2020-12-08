On This Day: Sehwag smashed ODI double century

Last updated on: December 08, 2020 13:29 IST

IMAGE: Virender Sehwag celebrates his double century against the West Indies in Indore, December 8, 2011. Photograph: Reuters

On December 8, 2011, Virender Sehwag became only the second batsman to score a double century in One-Day Internationals.

Sehwag blasted his way to a magnificent 219 in the fourth ODI against the West Indies at the Holkar cricket stadium in Indore to register the then highest individual score in ODIs -- going past Sachin Tendulkar's 200 not out.

The India opener tore the Windies bowling apart, hitting 41 fours and seven sixes in his 149-ball knock to propel India to a massive 418/5 in their 50 overs after they had elected to bat.

In reply, the West Indies were sent packing for 265 as India registered a thumping 153-run victory.

Overall, there are only eight instances of double centuries in ODIs with five of them scored by Indian batsmen.

Tendulkar was the first batsman to register a double hundred in ODIs while Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most double centuries in the 50 overs format -- having registered the feat three times.

Rohit also owns the record for the highest individual score in ODIs -- he scored 264 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in 2014.