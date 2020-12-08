On This Day: Sehwag smashed ODI double century

On December 8, 2011, Virender Sehwag became only the second batsman to score a double century in One-Day Internationals.
Sehwag blasted his way to a magnificent 219 in the fourth ODI against the West Indies at the Holkar cricket stadium in Indore to register the then highest individual score in ODIs -- going past Sachin Tendulkar's 200 not out.
The India opener tore the Windies bowling apart, hitting 41 fours and seven sixes in his 149-ball knock to propel India to a massive 418/5 in their 50 overs after they had elected to bat.
In reply, the West Indies were sent packing for 265 as India registered a thumping 153-run victory.
Overall, there are only eight instances of double centuries in ODIs with five of them scored by Indian batsmen.
Tendulkar was the first batsman to register a double hundred in ODIs while Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most double centuries in the 50 overs format -- having registered the feat three times.
Rohit also owns the record for the highest individual score in ODIs -- he scored 264 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in 2014.