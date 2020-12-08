MLB gives 'baseball twist' to Team India's jersey

December 08, 2020 08:04 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Major League Baseball/Facebook

The Indian cricket team's jersey for the ODIs against Australia has had tongues wagging ever since Shikhar Dhawan unveiled it last fortnight.

The jersey has a retro look, borrowed from the theme of the 1992 World Cup played in Australia and New Zealand.

Major League Baseball in America got into the act, sharing a picture of Virat Kohli wearing the retro kit, but with a 'baseball twist'.

'We gave India's new ODI kit a baseball twist... Rate Virat Kohli's new jersey out of 10,' MLB stated.

The photograph went viral with some MLB followers giving the 'baseball twist' 10 out of 10.

We think Virat looks straight out of a Star Wars film.