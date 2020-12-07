News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » AB reacts to Kohli's scoop shot

AB reacts to Kohli's scoop shot

By Rediff Cricket
December 07, 2020 07:49 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph: BCCI/Twitter
 

Royal Challengers Bangalore stars Virat Kohli and A B de Villiers are remarkably close.

On Sunday, Kohli scored a crucial 40 runs off 24 balls, including 2 sixes and as many boundaries.

While batting, Kohli stunned fans playing a scoop shot, which his buddy AB has virtually trademarked.

Virat Kohli

The shot came in the 15th over. Kohli moved across the stumps, made room to scoop Andrew Tye's ball over fine leg for a maximum.

'The scoop over fine leg was a bit of funny moment, surprised myself there, I will send AB a text tonight and see what he thinks of it,' Kohli said after the game.

His RCB mate replied with a bunch of emojis. Mr 360 definitely liked what he saw.

Rediff Cricket
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

