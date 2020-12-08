The many moods of Rohit Sharma

December 08, 2020 07:51 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika Sajdeh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma is enjoying his time away from the cricketing action in Australia.

The batsman, who sustained a hamstring injury during IPL 2020, is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

His fitness will be assessed on Friday, December 11, following which the BCCI will have clarity on his participation in the Test series against Australia.

Meanwhile, Rohit took to Instagram to share pictures revealing his various 'moods' while sporting a Real Madrid jersey.

Ritika Sajdeh was quick to respond to her husband's pictures and termed them cute, explaining one of the batsman's many moods.

'The 2nd one is your what-did-you-say-to-me look, but the rest are cute,' Ritika stated along with a heart emoji.

Rohit is working on losing his weight and get leaner. These pictures are proof of that intent.