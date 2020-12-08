News
The many moods of Rohit Sharma

The many moods of Rohit Sharma

By Rediff Cricket
December 08, 2020 07:51 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika Sajdeh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram
 

Rohit Sharma is enjoying his time away from the cricketing action in Australia.

Rohit Sharma

The batsman, who sustained a hamstring injury during IPL 2020, is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

His fitness will be assessed on Friday, December 11, following which the BCCI will have clarity on his participation in the Test series against Australia.

Meanwhile, Rohit took to Instagram to share pictures revealing his various 'moods' while sporting a Real Madrid jersey.

Rohit Sharma

Ritika Sajdeh was quick to respond to her husband's pictures and termed them cute, explaining one of the batsman's many moods.

'The 2nd one is your what-did-you-say-to-me look, but the rest are cute,' Ritika stated along with a heart emoji.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit is working on losing his weight and get leaner. These pictures are proof of that intent.

Rediff Cricket
