On this day: India won the ICC Champions Trophy

On this day: India won the ICC Champions Trophy

By Rediff Cricket
June 23, 2020 19:02 IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni poses with the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni poses with the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Photograph: Twitter

June 23, 2013 is a landmark day not just for Indian cricket but also for Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

It was on this day that the MS Dhoni-led team beat England by five runs in a rain-curtailed final in Birmingham to win the ICC Champions Trophy.

 

This victory was special for Dhoni as he became the only captain to win all three ICC Trophies—Champions Trophy (2013), World Cup (2011) & WT20 (2007).

Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup. He was slated to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), however, due to the coronavirus crisis in the country, the 2020 edition of the league has been postponed indefinitely.

This year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) centrally contracted players list. The board had released the list of players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.

Rediff Cricket
