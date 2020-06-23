7 more Pakistan players test positive for COVID-19

June 23, 2020 19:01 IST

IMAGE: Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20Is against England from July 30 to September 2. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Seven more Pakistan players tested positive for COVID-19 throwing into doubt their tour of England starting next month.

Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hasnain, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and Imran Khan are the players from the England-bound squad who tested positive, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.



Team masseur Malang Ali has also tested positive.



Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali were the three Pakistan players who had tested positive on Monday.



"Like Haider, Haris and Shadab none of the seven players and masseur had reported any prior symptoms of Covid-19 until they underwent first round of testing on Monday ahead of the side’s departure for Manchester," the PCB statement added.



"The PCB medical panel is already in contact with these players and the masseur, who have been instructed to observe strict quarantine at their homes for their and their families’ wellbeing."



All the squad members are being tested for coronavirus ahead of the team's departure on June 28.



Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20Is against England from July 30 to September 2.



The players and player support personnel, who have tested negative, will assemble in a bio-secure environment in Lahore on June 24 and will undergo second round of testing on June 25, according to PCB.



The players and player support personnel, who will test negative on June 25, will depart for Manchester on a chartered flight. Within 24 after hours after arriving in the UK, they will be tested by the ECB medical panel.



The players and player support personnel, who will test negative upon arrival in the UK, will observe a quarantine period as per the UK government’s regulations, but will be allowed to train and practice in a bio-secure facility.



The players and player support personnel, who have tested positive in pre-departure testing, will observe self-isolation in their homes and remain under strict monitoring of the PCB medical panel.



As soon as they will complete their minimum quarantine period, they will undergo further testing and after their two tests are negative, they will be flown to England on a commercial airline

Upon arrival in the UK, they will be tested again by the ECB medical panel and will be allowed to integrate with the Pakistan men’s national squad after they test negative.



According to series SOPs, the Pakistan men’s national cricket team will undergo, at least, five tests in the lead up to the first Test.