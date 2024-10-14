News
Home  » Cricket » NZ's Rachin prepares for 'home' Test in Bengaluru

NZ's Rachin prepares for 'home' Test in Bengaluru

Source: PTI
October 14, 2024 20:31 IST
Rachin Ravindra

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra has his familial roots are firmly entrenched in Bengaluru. Photograph: Rediff Archives from Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Rachin Ravindra will carry along with him that soothing ‘home ground' feeling when the New Zealand top-order batter steps on to the field in Bengaluru on Wednesday for the first Test against India.

After all, his familial roots are firmly entrenched in Bengaluru.

His parents Ravi Krishnamurthy and Deepa hail from the city, while his grandparents T. Balakrishna Adiga, a noted educationist, and Poornima still stay here, and a cosy family get together ahead of the match is on cards too.

“It's something different about playing a Test match. You're here for five days and it's a tradition, you know, Test cricket's the pinnacle. I guess it makes it extra significant because of the family connection,” said Ravindra.

 

Ravi, his father, has come down from Wellington to watch his son playing Test cricket in a city where he spent his formative years and played club cricket.

“There'll be a bunch of them in the crowd and I know Dad will be here watching. So those moments, you know, you pinch yourself on the journey and for this it's definitely one,” said Ravindra.

The 24-year-old is born and brought up in Wellington, but the ‘Indianness' inside him still burns bright.

“I'm born and brought up in Wellington, you know, I'm a Kiwi all the way through. So, for me it's amazing and I'm very proud of my Indian heritage and to be able to play where a lot of my family is based is something pretty special,” he added.

Rachin Ravindra

IMAGE: Screengrab of Rachin Ravindra with his grandmother.

However, it's not the first time Ravindra is playing in Bengaluru.

The graceful left-hander played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during last year's ODI World Cup, and notched a 108 against Pakistan. He then returned to the venue during the IPL 2024 wearing the Chennai Super Kings' deep yellow jersey.

Ravindra relieved those memories.

“Yeah, it's cool, I think. Obviously, when I was here last time, well I guess it was the IPL, and then before that it was the ODI World Cup. So, two pretty cool experiences to have, part of two very good teams and had those experiences,” he added.

But then Ravindra would know that homecoming is a feeling that will always have a certain warmth about it even after a thousand times. 

Source: PTI
