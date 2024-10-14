News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » India set to go all-in with three pacers for 1st Test

India set to go all-in with three pacers for 1st Test

Source: PTI
October 14, 2024 19:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep did the duty against Bangladesh, and the hosts might persist with the trio against the Kiwis as well. Photograph: BCCI

The sight of a pitch with a fair smattering of grass and premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah putting in hard yards at nets might be the early signs of India sticking to the three pacers theory for the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru from Wednesday.

Keeping in mind next month's trip to Australia where pacemen will have to shoulder the bulk of bowling, India have been giving more exposure to their quicks since the recent home series against Bangladesh.

 

Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep did the duty against Bangladesh, and the hosts might persist with the trio against the Kiwis as well.

The weather prediction for the next few days is also for gloomy hours here, strengthening the case of going in with three quicks.

However, head coach Gautam Gambhir kept the cards close to his chest.

“It (combination) depends on conditions, wicket and opposition. The best part about this dressing room is that we've got so many high-quality players and we can select any of them. We know they can do the job for us. That is what is called the depth.

“We'll have a look at the wicket tomorrow. We'll have a chat and see what is the best combination to do the job at the Chinnaswamy Stadium,” Gambhir told reporters here on Monday.

However, Gambhir, skipper Rohit Sharma and other members of the think-tank will certainly consider the recent struggles New Zealand batters went through against Sri Lankan spinners.

The Kiwis lost 37 wickets to the Lankan spinners led by left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya while getting blanked in the two-Test series last month.

India can bank on left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel, who is also a handy lower-order batter, and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

So, will India explore that option here?

“Obviously we've got a lot of quality, not only Kuldeep Yadav, but we've got a lot of other quality bowlers in the squad.

“I've said it before as well that we don't leave anyone out. We only select the playing 11 who can do the job for us,” said Gambhir without closing the option of an extra spinner alongside Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

If the pitch and conditions remain the same, New Zealand won't complain because it can bring their pacers into the game.

In that case, they will depend heavily on strapping pacer William O'Rourke to rattle the Indian line-up.

O'Rourke was their most successful bowler against Sri Lanka, taking eight wickets despite not having any assistance from the Galle pitch.

New Zealand top-order batter Rachin Ravindra spoke about his expectations from the Bengaluru pitch.

“I think traditionally Bangalore is a little bit less turning (pitch). You see a lot of fast bowlers taking wickets here. It might not be as turning as what we might expect in Mumbai,” said Ravindra.

But Ravindra said Kiwis will have to approach the Test without a prejudiced mind as far as the nature of the pitch is concerned.

“It might not turn on the first, second day, but may be on the third, fourth or fifth day. It's important for us to play what's in front of us and not come into this game with preconceived notions.

“We know what Test cricket in India is. We know the quality of the Indian fast bowling set-up too. So, it's not like they're just going to produce a rank turner,” he said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Gambhir backs out-of-touch Kohli
Gambhir backs out-of-touch Kohli
What Starc said about KKR mentor Gambhir
What Starc said about KKR mentor Gambhir
What Tharoor Gifted 'Ton-Up Sanju'
What Tharoor Gifted 'Ton-Up Sanju'
RIL's Q2 net falls 5% on weak O2C business
RIL's Q2 net falls 5% on weak O2C business
'Asli Singham Main Hoon'
'Asli Singham Main Hoon'
India lets fly as Canada tags diplomats in Nijjar probe
India lets fly as Canada tags diplomats in Nijjar probe
China holds 'warning' drills around Taiwan
China holds 'warning' drills around Taiwan

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Do Kiwis Stand A Chance Against India?

Do Kiwis Stand A Chance Against India?

Champions Mumbai shocked by Baroda in Ranji opener

Champions Mumbai shocked by Baroda in Ranji opener

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances