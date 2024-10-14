Do The Kiwis Stand A Chance Against India?

IMAGE: India are not expected to make any changes to their team for the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCI

After their thumping series sweep against Bangladesh, a confident India will aim to continue the momentum against a struggling New Zealand.



While India routed Bangladesh 2-0 last month, New Zealand suffered a similar fate in Sri Lanka.

What has also added to the Kiwis' misery is that batting mainstay Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the first Test in Bengaluru with a groin strain.



New Zealand haven't won a Test series in India in nearly seven decades. Since they first played in India in 1955-1956, New Zealand have lost 10 out of the 12 series played here while two series -- in 1969-1970 and 2003-2004 -- ended in a draw.



New Zealand have traditionally struggled on the slow turning pitches in India, where they haven't won a Test match for three-and-a-half decades.



They have won just two out of 36 Tests played in India -- Nagpur (1969) and Mumbai (1988), while India won 17 and the other 17 Tests ended in draws.



Overall, out of 16 series between the two countries in Test cricket, India have emerged victorious 12 times, while the Kiwis have managed just six -- all of them coming at home.



India are in excellent form going into the three Test series against New Zealand, starting in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. Except for seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, all their other batters were among the runs in the Bangladesh.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma will hope for another series sweep. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit's captaincy earned a lot of plaudits especially the way he inspired India to victory against all odds in the rain-hit second Test in Kanpur in which more than two days were lost due to rain.



Virat Kohli seemed to be rediscovering his form in the Kanpur Test, scoring a quickfire 47 from 35 balls in the first innings and staying unbeaten on 29 in the second.



Young Yashasvi Jaiswal will once again be the man to watch out for. He was unstoppable during the Bangladesh series, stroking 189 runs at a strike rate of 81, with three fifties. Shubman Gill (164 runs) and Rishabh Pant (161 runs) were also among the runs, while K L Rahul made a timely return to form with a half-century (68) in Kanpur.



Ravichandran Ashwin also proved his value with the bat, scoring a century to rescue India in the first Test in Chennai, alongside his spin partner Ravindra Jadeja.



Ashwin led the bowling charts too, with 11 wickets -- the joint most with Jasprit Bumrah, who was named the vice-captain for the New Zealand series.



Interestingly, India used only five bowlers in the Bangladesh series and all of them did well, including Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep.

India are likely to continue with the same bowling combination in the first in Bengaluru, which could be affected by rain.



New Zealand will hope for a turnaround after their lacklustre showing in Sri Lanka. New captain Tom Latham wants his team to match India's aggression.



Latham took over as full-time skipper following Tim Southee's resignation after their debacle in Sri Lanka last month.

Southee also faces a big question over his place in the side after his poor showing with the ball in the last year.



New Zealand's batters struggled against the turning ball in Sri Lanka, losing 37 out of their 40 wickets to spinners. The batting unit of Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell will hope that their experience of Indian conditions through the IPL comes in handy.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah poses a big threat with the ball for the Kiwis. Photograph: BCCI

India are not only on reliant on spin to do the trick, but their pace attack led by Bumrah has also proved to be quite formidable on the slow pitches in India.



New Zealand's Mumbai born left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel will look to recreate some old magic of his past showing in India. He is only the third bowler in Test cricket history to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings in the Mumbai Test in 2021.



Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner has managed just 54 wickets in 28 Tests since making his debut in 2015. He struggled in Sri Lanka, managing just one wicket in the two Test series. He last played in India in the three Test series in 2016, picking up 10 wickets at an average of 52.



With vital World Test Championship points at stake and looking at the coming tour of Australia, India will be guarding against complacency as they seek to continue the winning momentum.



Safaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav didn't feature in the Bangladesh series, and barring injuries, are unlikely to play against New Zealand.

India boast of a good record at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. They last tasted defeat at this venue nearly 20 years, when they were beaten by Pakistan in 2005. Since then they have won five out of the last eight Tests, including the last three games. New Zealand have lost all three games played in Bengaluru.



Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, K L Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.



Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand?



Please select your team from the list below and do post your playing XI in the message board below: