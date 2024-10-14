News
Champions Mumbai shocked by Baroda in Ranji Trophy opener

Champions Mumbai shocked by Baroda in Ranji Trophy opener

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 14, 2024 13:58 IST
Bhargav Bhatt

IMAGE: Left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt did the damage with the ball for Baroda, picking up 6/55 to finish with 10 wickets in the match.. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane flopped with the bat as defending champions Mumbai were shocked by Baroda by 84 runs in their opening Ranji Trophy match in Vadodara on Monday.

Chasing 262 for victory, Mumbai were bowled out for 177 in 48.2 overs in their second innings.

Left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt did the damage with the ball for Baroda, picking up 6/55 to finish with 10

wickets in the match.

Siddhesh Lad was the only batter to offer some resistance as he made 59 before he was the lastman to be dismissed, caught and bowled by Bhatt.

 

Resuming on 42/2, Mumbai suffered an early blow when captain Rahane was trapped leg before wicket by Bhatt for 12. Shreyas stroked a fluent 30 from 37 balls before he also fell to the same bowler.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai 214 and 177 all out (Siddhesh Lad 59, Bhargav Bhatt 6/55) vs Baroda 290 and 185 all out in 60.3 overs (Krunal Pandya 55, Mahesh Pithiya; Tanush Kotian 5/61)

REDIFF CRICKET
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

