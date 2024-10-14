News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » What Starc said about KKR mentor Gambhir

What Starc said about KKR mentor Gambhir

Source: PTI
October 14, 2024 17:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mitchell Starc with Shah Rukh Khan after their win over SRH in the 2024 IPL final

IMAGE: Australia' Mitchell Starc with Kolkata Knight Roiders' owner Shah Rukh Khan after their win over SRH in the 2024 IPL final. Photograph: BCCI

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has lauded Gautam Gambhir's tactical acumen, saying the India coach is a fantastic thinker of the game who priortises the team's need and seeks to gain advantage through adjustments in techniques and field placements.

As a player, Starc worked with Gambhir, who was Kolkata Knight Riders' team mentor, earlier this year during the Indian Premier League.

Under Gambhir's tutelage KKR enjoyed one of its most dominant seasons and went on to win the title after a gap of 10 years.

 

"Speaking from my experience at Kolkata, he is a fantastic thinker of the game. He's always thinking about the opponent and how to get them out as a bowling attack or how to score runs as a batting attack," Starc said on Star Sports.

"It's not just individual players it's always about the team focus and how to get on top of little things that he might see in techniques or in a field placement or anything like that," he added.

KKR had roped in Starc for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore earlier this year, making him the most expensive buy in the tournament's history. He didn't have a good league stage but rose to the occasion with match-winning spells during the knockouts.

"The nine weeks that I spent with him were fantastic. In a T20 setup, I know that he's got some good things," the Australian pacer said.

The two will be on the opposite ends as hosts Australia will take on Gambhir's India in the five-match Border Gavaskar Trophy, starting in Perth next month.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Tilak Varma named India A captain for Asia Cup
Tilak Varma named India A captain for Asia Cup
Aus teenager Konstas gets promotion
Aus teenager Konstas gets promotion
PIX: Spain's first transgender football team
PIX: Spain's first transgender football team
India's spin duo is a nightmare: Rachin warns
India's spin duo is a nightmare: Rachin warns
Cops scan holy sites in MP to trace Siddique shooter
Cops scan holy sites in MP to trace Siddique shooter
Sensex rises 592 points on buying in IT, banking shrs
Sensex rises 592 points on buying in IT, banking shrs
Smartphones Not Diamonds Drive India's Exports To US
Smartphones Not Diamonds Drive India's Exports To US

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Gambhir backs out-of-touch Kohli

Gambhir backs out-of-touch Kohli

Fit-again Stokes back for second Pakistan test

Fit-again Stokes back for second Pakistan test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances