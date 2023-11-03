News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » NZ's Henry out of World Cup, replaced by Jamieson

NZ's Henry out of World Cup, replaced by Jamieson

November 03, 2023 12:21 IST
Kyle Jamieson

IMAGE: The 6-foot-8-inch tall Kyle Jamieson arrived in Bengaluru late on Thursday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Matt Henry has been ruled out of the World Cup in India with a torn right hamstring and replaced in the squad by fellow New Zealand paceman Kyle Jamieson.

Henry sustained the injury during Wednesday's match against South Africa in Pune, with a scan confirming a lower tear which will require up to four weeks' recovery, the team said on Friday.

 

"We’re gutted for him," coach Gary Stead said in a statement.

"Matt's been a crucial part of our one-day side for a long time and to see him ruled out as we reach the business end of this tournament is immensely disappointing."

The 6-foot-8-inch tall Jamieson arrived in Bengaluru late on Thursday and was expected to train with the team later on Friday.

Stead said he would be ready for Saturday's match against Pakistan if required.

"We’re fortunate to have a player of the class of Kyle waiting in the wings," he said.

"Kyle’s had to work really hard to return from two separate back injuries and I know he’s really excited about being involved in his first ODI World Cup."

The Black Caps sit fourth in the standings with two matches in the group phase remaining against Pakistan on Saturday and Sri Lanka next week.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
