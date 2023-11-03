Who Takes DRS Reviews For India?

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma revealed his strategy regarding DRS calls. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

A resounding 302 run victory led India into the semi-finals of World Cup 2023.

'I am very happy that we have officially qualified now (for the semis). When we started off in Chennai, this was our goal -- to qualify first for the semis and obviously in the final,' Rohit Sharma said during the post match presentation, praising the team's clinical approach throughout the seven games, emphasising the collective effort and the standout performances of various individuals.

The use of DRS (Decision Review System) had a significant impact on Thursday's game at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Two DRS calls were initiated against Sri Lanka, and Wicket-keeper K L Rahul proved accurate on both occasions.

Rahul made the prudent choice not to contest an LBW decision, which proved to be correct. He again displayed his precision when, following a delivery by Mohammed Shami, he was convinced that Dushmantha Chameera had made contact with the ball that he subsequently caught. This decision, too, was confirmed to be correct.

'I have left it to the bowler and the 'keeper (whether or not to take a review) to make that decision for me,' Rohit said.

'I gotta find the individuals I can trust, and I know it can go the other way as well. We got one right and one wrong today.'