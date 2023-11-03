News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Who Won The Fielding Medal?

Who Won The Fielding Medal?

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 03, 2023 11:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shreyas Iyer

Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Shreyas Iyer earned his second fielding medal, earning the distinction of being India's premier fielder in the ICC World Cup 2023 clash against Sri Lanka.

His exceptional fielding skills took centre stage as he executed a brilliant slip catch to dismiss Sadeera Samarawickrama, who fell prey to Mohammed Siraj's delivery.

Iyer's fielding acumen was once again on display as he took another catch, this time dismissing Lanka's final batter Dilshan Madushanka, courtesy of a delivery by Ravindra Jadeja.

 

 

Team India

The announcement of Iyer's achievement came from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who also commended the Men in Blue for their outstanding cricket.

K L Rahul has also won the fielding medal twice while Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur have each won it once.

The medal ceremony, an innovation introduced by the current team management, has now become a highly anticipated event for fans. The announcement of the winner is marked by imaginative and unique methods, further enhancing the excitement of the occasion.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Sizzling Shami etches name in annals of ODI WC
Sizzling Shami etches name in annals of ODI WC
Toss goes SL's way but India 'got lucky' at Wankhede
Toss goes SL's way but India 'got lucky' at Wankhede
Gill not yet fully fit: 'Four kilos down from dengue'
Gill not yet fully fit: 'Four kilos down from dengue'
'Caste census will be messy and make things worse'
'Caste census will be messy and make things worse'
US sends drones to Gaza to help rescue hostages
US sends drones to Gaza to help rescue hostages
The REAL Secret Of Salman's Success
The REAL Secret Of Salman's Success
Guess Who Is Buying Luxury Cars?
Guess Who Is Buying Luxury Cars?

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Who Takes DRS Reviews For India?

Who Takes DRS Reviews For India?

Shreyas Iyer hits back at reporter at press conference

Shreyas Iyer hits back at reporter at press conference

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances