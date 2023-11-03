Who Won The Fielding Medal?

Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Shreyas Iyer earned his second fielding medal, earning the distinction of being India's premier fielder in the ICC World Cup 2023 clash against Sri Lanka.

His exceptional fielding skills took centre stage as he executed a brilliant slip catch to dismiss Sadeera Samarawickrama, who fell prey to Mohammed Siraj's delivery.

Iyer's fielding acumen was once again on display as he took another catch, this time dismissing Lanka's final batter Dilshan Madushanka, courtesy of a delivery by Ravindra Jadeja.

The announcement of Iyer's achievement came from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who also commended the Men in Blue for their outstanding cricket.

K L Rahul has also won the fielding medal twice while Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur have each won it once.

The medal ceremony, an innovation introduced by the current team management, has now become a highly anticipated event for fans. The announcement of the winner is marked by imaginative and unique methods, further enhancing the excitement of the occasion.