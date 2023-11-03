News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Was Yuzi Chahal Doing At Wankhede?

What Was Yuzi Chahal Doing At Wankhede?

By REDIFF CRIICKET
November 03, 2023 12:05 IST
Yuzvendra Chahal

IMAGE: Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who narrowly missed a spot in India's World Cup team, and wife Dhanashree Verma at the Wankhede stadium on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

The support for Rohit Sharma's squad at the Wankhede stadium was overwhelming, with fans flocking to the ground for India's first World Cup 2023 game in Mumbai.

 

Shahid Kapoor

Several Bollywood stars -- Shahid Kapoor with son Zain; Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan -- were spotted in the VIP galleries.

Sara Tendulkar

Also seen: Sara Tendulkar, whose dad's statue was unveiled at the Wankhede this week.

Ritika Sajdeh

Ritika Sajdeh and Prithi Narayanan, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin's wives, were there to cheer their husbands. So also Athiya Shetty, with brother Ahan, ready to applaud husband K L Rahul.

Athiya Shetty

IMAGE: Athiya Shetty and brother Ahan Shetty, right.
