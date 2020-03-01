NZ vs India: 16 wickets fall on 'action-packed' Day 2

March 01, 2020 17:43 IST

'I think it was an action-packed day to be honest, 16 wickets on Day 2'

IMAGE: India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's BJ Watling. Photograph: Martin Hunter/Reuters

The day two of the second Test between Indian and New Zealand, which saw the loss of 16 wickets, has been dubbed as an 'action-packed' day by Trent Boult.

India's top-order frittered away a golden chance with another shoddy batting show as New Zealand regained complete control of the second Test after Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's hostile fast-bowling spell had given the visitors a slender first-innings lead on Sunday.

Shami (4/81 in 23.1 overs) and Bumrah (3/62 in 22 overs) were brilliant in their execution, dismissing New Zealand for 235 in 73.1 overs as they showed why they are one of deadliest fast bowling pair in Test match cricket.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Trent Boult celebrates the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: Black Caps/Twitter

However, India's top-order failed miserably once again as New Zealand bounced back, reducing India to 90 for six in their second innings at stumps on day two as a third day finish is on the cards.

India is now 97 runs ahead with only four wickets in hand and it will take a herculean effort to avert another series whitewash after the ODIs.

"I think it was an action-packed day to be honest, 16 wickets on Day 2. There has been some good cricket played by both the teams," Boult said after the end of Day 2 on Sunday. Boult said the Indian team is known for their ability to adapt to conditions but thankfully they have not been able to adjust in the last couple of days.

"I said before the match started that one of the strengths of the Indian side is their ability to soak up those conditions and understand how to adjust," he said.

"Thankfully, they have not quite done that over the last couple of days but that is why they are the best team in the world. I am sure they will be a little bit frustrated," added Boult.