Didn't realise I took Wagner's catch: Jadeja

Didn't realise I took Wagner's catch: Jadeja

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 01, 2020 13:19 IST

Ravindra Jadeja is congratulated by teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Neil Wagner on Day 2 second Test, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja is congratulated by teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Neil Wagner on Day 2 second Test, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, on Sunday. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja wasn't expecting the ball to travel so quickly towards him before he pulled off an absolute stunner to dismiss New Zealand's Neil Wagner on Day 2 of the second Test, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, on Sunday.

 

Jadeja took a sensational one-handed airborne catch at deep mid-wicket to end a useful ninth-wicket partnership of 51 runs for New Zealand between Kyle Jamieson (49) and Neil Wagner (21) at the stroke of tea.

"I was expecting him (Wagner) to score towards deep square leg. But I didn't expect the ball to come at that pace," said Jadeja, who claimed two wickets for 22 runs in the New Zealand first innings.

"It came so quickly with the wind and I just stuck my hand out. I didn't even realise when I took the catch. We bowled well as a unit. We will look to bat well and bowl them out again."

India dismissed New Zealand for 235 to take a slender seven-run lead.

The pacers led India's fight back on the second day with the trio of Mohammed Shami (4/81), Jasprit Bumrah (3/62) and Umesh Yadav (1/46) sharing eight wickets among them.

At close of play on Day 2, India were 90 for 6 in their second innings.

