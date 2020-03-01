Kaif hails Ravindra Jadeja's 'terrific' catch

Source:

March 01, 2020

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja took a stunning acrobatic one-handed catch in the deep to dismiss Neil Wagner (21). Photographs: BCCI/Twitter

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, on Sunday, heaped praise on Ravindra Jadeja after the all-rounder took a spectacular catch on the second day of the Christchurch Test against New Zealand.

Jadeja grabbed a one-handed stunner which will be remembered for years to come at deep square leg in the 72nd over to dismiss Neil Wagner, who had to depart after scoring 21 runs. "Sir Jadeja for a reason! Jadeja Airlines, flying high! Terrific stuff," Kaif tweeted.

In the match, Jadeja also impressed with the ball. The left-handed bowler took two wickets while giving away 22 runs.

On day two, India bundled out New Zealand on 235 runs in the second Test. However, in their second innings, Indian batsmen again struggled to tackle the New Zealand pacers and lost six wickets with a lead of just 97 runs.

India's top-order failed miserably once again as New Zealand bounced back, reducing India to 90 for six in their second innings at stumps on day two as a third day finish is on the cards.