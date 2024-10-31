News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » 'They're a bit shell-shocked...'

'They're a bit shell-shocked...'

Source: ANI
October 31, 2024 16:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India were shocked by New Zealand's brand of competitive cricket, feels Kiwi keeper Tom Blundell

IMAGE: India were shocked by New Zealand's brand of competitive cricket, feels Kiwi keeper Tom Blundell. Photograph: BCCI

Ahead of the third Test against India, New Zealand batter Tom Blundell expressed that the Kiwis left the hosts shell-shocked with their performances, through which they handed India their first Test series loss at home in 12 years.

India will play for pride as they take on Kiwis in the third Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. With the hosts being 0-2 down in the three-match series, the hosts will be aiming to play out of their skins in order to avoid an embarrassing whitewash.

 

Speaking as quoted by SEN Cricket, Blundell said, "They are a little bit shell-shocked."

"When we first came over, I think they had a slogan on TV saying five-nil for their home summer, or something along those lines," said Blundell.

"I am pretty sure they wrote us off coming after Sri Lanka. But I think they are pretty shocked in terms of what we have achieved, and how we have come out and competed and played some really good cricket to beat these guys -- one of the best teams in the world."

"I think they are a little bit shell-shocked in terms of what has happened," he concluded.


NZ won the 2nd Test in Pune by 113 runs after having won the first Test by eight wickets.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
How T20 cricket is ruining the art of Test batting
How T20 cricket is ruining the art of Test batting
Dogett leaves India A in tatters as Easwaran struggles
Dogett leaves India A in tatters as Easwaran struggles
'It should hurt and that will make us better'
'It should hurt and that will make us better'
'Kohli, Rohit, Suryakumar have fans in Pakistan'
'Kohli, Rohit, Suryakumar have fans in Pakistan'
Modi celebrates Diwali with armed forces in Kutch
Modi celebrates Diwali with armed forces in Kutch
Czech woman paraglider crashes to death in Manali
Czech woman paraglider crashes to death in Manali
Sensex tumbles 553 points on selling in IT stocks
Sensex tumbles 553 points on selling in IT stocks

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
Empathy and support among Gambhir's coaching style
Empathy and support among Gambhir's coaching style
India play for pride as trial by spin awaits in Mumbai
India play for pride as trial by spin awaits in Mumbai

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances