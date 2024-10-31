'They're a bit shell-shocked...'

IMAGE: India were shocked by New Zealand's brand of competitive cricket, feels Kiwi keeper Tom Blundell. Photograph: BCCI

Ahead of the third Test against India, New Zealand batter Tom Blundell expressed that the Kiwis left the hosts shell-shocked with their performances, through which they handed India their first Test series loss at home in 12 years.

India will play for pride as they take on Kiwis in the third Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. With the hosts being 0-2 down in the three-match series, the hosts will be aiming to play out of their skins in order to avoid an embarrassing whitewash.

Speaking as quoted by SEN Cricket, Blundell said, "They are a little bit shell-shocked."

"When we first came over, I think they had a slogan on TV saying five-nil for their home summer, or something along those lines," said Blundell.

"I am pretty sure they wrote us off coming after Sri Lanka. But I think they are pretty shocked in terms of what we have achieved, and how we have come out and competed and played some really good cricket to beat these guys -- one of the best teams in the world."

"I think they are a little bit shell-shocked in terms of what has happened," he concluded.



NZ won the 2nd Test in Pune by 113 runs after having won the first Test by eight wickets.