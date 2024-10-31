News
Dogett leaves India A in tatters as Easwaran struggles

Dogett leaves India A in tatters as Easwaran struggles

Source: PTI
October 31, 2024 15:07 IST
Most of the Indian batters struggled while adjusting to the bounce which was a good feet and half more than what they are used to in India which is just above knee roll.

Australia A seamer Brendan Dogett picket a career-best 6 wicket haul to have India A crash out for 107 

IMAGE: Australia A seamer Brendan Dogett picket a career-best 6 wicket haul to have India A crash out for 107. Photograph: Kind courtesy cricket.com.au/X

Abhimanyu Easwaran was done in by swing while all-rounder Nitish Reddy perished due to extra bounce as India A batters' inept technique was exposed during their shoddy effort of 107 all out on the opening day of the first 'Unofficial Test' against Australia A in Mackay, Australia. on Thursday.

 

Seamer Brendan Doggett produced disconcerting bounce from length to run away with career-best first-class figures of 6 for 15 in 11 overs with only three Indian batters recording scores in double digits.

The struggles of the Indians on a pitch offering bounce and seam movement was evident as keeper Josh Phillipe held on to five catches.

At stumps, Australia A were 99 for 4 with Mukesh Kumar (2/30 in 11 overs) and Prasidh Krishna (2/18 in 11 overs) picking up a couple of wickets each. India A bowlers will look to keep the first innings lead under 100 and then aim at putting up an improved show in the second innings.

The focus on the day was on Easwaran and Reddy, the two members of the senior squad which will take on Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from November 22 in Perth.

After CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was brilliantly caught down the leg side off Jordan Buckingham, the right arm seamer bowled one slightly back of the length but it shaped away enough to draw Easwaran (7 off 30 balls) forward and nick one to the keeper.

Easwaran, who had racked up four first-class tons on trot to be selected in the senior team as a cover for skipper Rohit Sharma, has always struggled on tracks with a bit of spice in them. He has never been comfortable when there has been extra bounce and bit more seam movement in some pitches.



Ishan Kishan failed to factor in extra bounce that Dogget extracted as he went for a slash to get caught.

Reddy, a forced choice as a seam bowling all-rounder, was pulling deliveries at the Feroz Shah Kotla with gay abandon against Bangladesh, but he didn't expect that same kind of back of the length delivery would be aimed at his chin as he couldn't control the pull-shot.

Even when he bowled five overs for just five runs, he wasn't spectacular but just about steady which could make him a sixth bowling option if selected for Tests but certainly not among the first five bowlers like a Hardik Pandya.

Sai Sudharsan (21) and Devdutt Padikkal (36) were the two players who showed some promise but both fell prey to extra bounce when they tried to drive length balls.

When Australia batted, all their three Test opening slot contenders -- Sam Konstas (0), Cameron Bancroft (0) and Marcus Harris (17) -- were out cheaply.

Bancroft will consider himself a trifle unlucky as Prasidh's delivery had brushed his thigh pads into Ishan Kishan's hands.

Brief Scores:

India A 1st Innings 107 all out in 47.4 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 36, Brendan Doggett 6/15). Australia A 1st Innings 99 for 4 in 39 overs (Nathan McSweeney 29 batting, Prasidh Krishna 2/19).

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
