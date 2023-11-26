News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Now, Root follows Stokes in skipping IPL 2024

Now, Root follows Stokes in skipping IPL 2024

November 26, 2023 13:25 IST
IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Joe Root bats during the Tata Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on May 14, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Joe Root has opted out of next year's Indian Premier League, his franchise said, following his England teammate Ben Stokes, who made himself unavailable for the T20 extravaganza, citing workload.

Root played just three matches for Rajasthan Royals in his IPL debut this year.

Rob Key, managing director of England's men's cricket, had said the 32-year-old "needs a break" after the 50-overs World Cup in India.

 

"During our retention conversations, Joe informed us of his decision to not take part in IPL 2024," read a statement from Kumar Sangakkara, Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket, on Saturday.

"Even in a short span of time, Joe was able to create such a positive impact on the franchise and the players around him.

"His energy around the group and the experience he brought to the Royals will be missed. We respect his decision totally and wish him success in everything he does."

The franchise thanked Root for guiding the likes of Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal at Rajasthan.

Australia's World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins and his bowling colleague Mitchell Starc have decided to return to the IPL and will be part of the December 19 player auction in Dubai.

