Dhoni is blessed with talent to bring out best in others: Rayudu

IMAGE: Former India player and CSK veteran Ambati Rayudu (left in background) says Mahendra Singh Dhoni subtly tells his players what he expects of them. Photograph: BCCI

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu hailed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni, saying that he has brought the best out of many cricketers including foreign players.

Speaking to 'BeerBiceps' YouTube podcast, Rayudu said the former India skipper honed and mentored many cricketing talents during his illustrious career.

"I mean, see, everybody knows that he has brought the best out of the best in so many players and across formats, even he has brought out the best in many foreigners that have played for CSK. I think he has it in him. I don't even know how to express it because he is either blessed or he has cultivated it over so many years of playing the sport.

"But many times, I wonder why is he doing something that I wouldn't think is appropriate. But at the end of the day, results show that he was right and he's right 99.9 per cent of the time. That shows he knows what he is doing and he has done it for such a long time and so successfully that I don't think anybody in Indian cricket is in a position to question his decisions now because he's been so successful," Rayudu said.

The former India batter further added that the 42-year-old subtly tells his players what he expects of them.

"Of course, it doesn't matter. He is our leader so I mean he doesn't shout just for the sake of shouting. But he will tell them subtly that this is what is expected types," he added.

In the IPL 2023, MS Dhoni led the Chennai-based franchise to get hold of the extravagant trophy for the record fifth time. In the final match of the previous season of IPL, Dhoni's side snatched a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans.