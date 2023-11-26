News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL: Shahbaz Ahmed traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad from RCB

IPL: Shahbaz Ahmed traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad from RCB

November 26, 2023 11:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Shahbaz Ahmed celebrates dismissing Abdul Samad during the IPL match against SunRisers Hyderabad, in Chennai, on April 12, 2021.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Shahbaz Ahmed celebrates dismissing Abdul Samad during the IPL match against SunRisers Hyderabad, in Chennai, on April 12, 2021. Photograph: BCCI

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed has been traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad from Royal Challengers Bangalore, while SRH's Mayank Dagar will don the Bengaluru franchise’s colours in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

According to a statement from the IPL, issued on Sunday, Shahbaz was traded to SRH on his existing fee.

 

"Shahbaz has so far played 39 IPL matches and has 14 IPL wickets to his name, with best bowling figures of 3/7. After representing RCB since 2020, he has now been traded to SRH for his existing fee," read the statement.

Shahbaz was bought back by the Bengaluru franchise at last year's mega auction for Rs 2.4 crore following a fierce bidding war with Kolkata Knight Riders.

The spinner from Bengal was picked by RCB in the 2020 edition of the cash-rick T20 league.

Mayank Dagar, meanwhile, will head to RCB from SRH for his existing fee.

The right-hand all-rounder also played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

In the 2023 season, he played three games and took one wicket.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
No clarity on Head Coach Dravid's future yet
No clarity on Head Coach Dravid's future yet
'Dhoni is right 99.9 per cent of the time'
'Dhoni is right 99.9 per cent of the time'
Samson opens up on 'unluckiest' tag, Rohit's support
Samson opens up on 'unluckiest' tag, Rohit's support
PM security breach: 6 more Punjab cops suspended
PM security breach: 6 more Punjab cops suspended
'Main apne bete ko hero nahin bana sakaa'
'Main apne bete ko hero nahin bana sakaa'
Anti-Vijayendra group to meet BJP brass
Anti-Vijayendra group to meet BJP brass
Sinner stuns Djokovic, sends Italy to Davis Cup final
Sinner stuns Djokovic, sends Italy to Davis Cup final

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

'PM Modi visiting us in dressing room is a big thing'

'PM Modi visiting us in dressing room is a big thing'

Cummins, Not Rohit, Will Lead My Team

Cummins, Not Rohit, Will Lead My Team

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances