Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bhuvi: What makes Mahibhai special

Bhuvi: What makes Mahibhai special

By Rediff Cricket
July 01, 2021 06:17 IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni

 

June 30 was World Social Media Day and to mark the occassion, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar recalled a few of his special social media posts.

One post was from his school days, one with his dog, one with his wife and one with Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Bhuvneshwar had posted an image on Instagram on August 16, 2020, a day after MSD announced his retirement from international cricket.

 

 

In a video posted on BCCI's Twitter handle, Bhuvi explained why he wrote a heartfelt post for Dhoni on his farewell from internatonal cricket.

'This image I posted when Mahibhai retired from international cricket. Everyone knows what sort of player he was, but the kind of human being he is, that is why I posted something for him.'

'If you speak to anybody about Dhoni, they will all tell you about how helpful he is. He always gives guidance to all the youngsters,' Bhuvi revealed in the video.

Dhoni, Mahibhai, Bhuvi, BCCI
