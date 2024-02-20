News
Now Deepfake Video About Kohli!

Now Deepfake Video About Kohli!

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 20, 2024 19:37 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli falls victim to a deepfake scam. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Superstar cricketer Virat Kohli has fallen victim to a deepfake scam as a morphed video circulates on social media depicting him endorsing an online betting app with an AI-generated voiceover.

 

The manipulated footage stems from Kohli's 2018 interview with Graham Bensinger, raising concerns about credibility.

Virat Kohli

The misleading content falsely claims Kohli earned Rs 81,000 by investing just Rs 1,000 in three days, promising a '2000% win'.

This misuse of AI follows a similar scam involving cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, emphasising the dangers of deepfake videos exploiting celebrities' influence on their global fanbase.

REDIFF CRICKET
Tendulkar Falls Prey To Deepfake!
Tendulkar deepfake video: Mumbai police file FIR
Deepfake: Govt to notify tighter IT rules in a week
SP's Swami Prasad Maurya quits, resigns as MLC
Match-fixing in Indian football: AIFF launches probe
Sandeshkhali: HC 'surprised' TMC leader not arrested
TT Worlds: Indian women down Spain; enter knockouts
England's Tour Of India 2024

