Now Deepfake Video About Kohli!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli falls victim to a deepfake scam. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Superstar cricketer Virat Kohli has fallen victim to a deepfake scam as a morphed video circulates on social media depicting him endorsing an online betting app with an AI-generated voiceover.

The manipulated footage stems from Kohli's 2018 interview with Graham Bensinger, raising concerns about credibility.

The misleading content falsely claims Kohli earned Rs 81,000 by investing just Rs 1,000 in three days, promising a '2000% win'.

This misuse of AI follows a similar scam involving cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, emphasising the dangers of deepfake videos exploiting celebrities' influence on their global fanbase.