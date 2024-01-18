News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tendulkar deepfake video: Mumbai police file FIR

Tendulkar deepfake video: Mumbai police file FIR

Source: PTI
January 18, 2024 15:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: A deepfake video, carrying a digitally manipulated clip and voice of Sachin Tendulkar, was shared on Facebook in which it was falsely shown that the former ace batsman was promoting a gaming app. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

The Mumbai police have registered a case against a gaming site and a Facebook page after Sachin Tendulkar raised concerns over a deepfake video that falsely showed that the cricketing legend was promoting its gaming app, an official said on Thursday.

 

An FIR has been registered under section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66 (A) (sending offensive messages through communication service) of the IT Act on a complaint filed by the former cricketer's personal assistant at the West Region Cyber police station on Tuesday, the official said.

Earlier, a deepfake video, carrying a digitally manipulated clip and voice of Tendulkar, was shared on Facebook in which it was falsely shown that the former ace batsman was promoting a gaming app.

The deepfake also sought to create an impression that Tendulkar and his daughter Sara had won large sums of money by playing a certain online game.

According to the complaint, the video was edited and posted on Facebook. It said deepfake technology was used to mimic Tendulkar's gesture and voice.

At this stage, the police did not share details about the owner of the gaming site and the Facebook page.

Tendulkar himself had flagged the fake video on his official X handle. He called the video a 'disturbing' misuse of technology and stressed that it was fake.

"These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads and apps like these in large numbers," Tendulkar had appealed on X.

"Social media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints, he said. “Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes," he had asserted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Ashwin inspired India's Super Over gamble
How Ashwin inspired India's Super Over gamble
Rinku coming off age, has done really well: Rohit
Rinku coming off age, has done really well: Rohit
Was Rohit's 2nd Super Over Participation Justified?
Was Rohit's 2nd Super Over Participation Justified?
SEE: Nagal Swaps Racquet For Bat At MCG
SEE: Nagal Swaps Racquet For Bat At MCG
1,226 cases of JN.1 found in India so far
1,226 cases of JN.1 found in India so far
The Star Of Hanu Man Speaks!
The Star Of Hanu Man Speaks!
Aus Open: Nagal goes down fighting to Juncheng
Aus Open: Nagal goes down fighting to Juncheng

More like this

Rinku Rocks!

Rinku Rocks!

Kohli Does A Bumrah To Save Six!

Kohli Does A Bumrah To Save Six!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances