How many brands does Dada promote?

How many brands does Dada promote?

Edited By: Norma Godinho
February 20, 2025 00:15 IST

From Real Estate to consumer goods, Sourav Ganguly is a face for a variety of brands

IMAGE: From Real Estate to consumer goods, Sourav Ganguly is a face for a variety of brands. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly remains a sought-after figure in the world of endorsements with more than 40 brands currently associated with him.

The 52-year-old promotes brands ranging from banking, real estate, automobiles to consumer goods and fantasy sports.

There is a strong reason why Ganguly continues to attract a plethora of commercial partners, said a member of his management team.

"Dada goes the extra mile for every brand he associates with, bringing unmatched credibility and engagement. His dedication ensures not just visibility but sustained growth, making a real impact in the market, said Bhavesh Singh, who looks after Ganguly's commercial interests.

 

His involvement in sports extends beyond cricket, as he co-owns the Kolkata team in the Indian Racing Festival and has ties with the Delhi Capitals where he works both with IPL and WPL franchise.

He has also aligned with the growing EV sector, promoting sustainable mobility.

"Dada is the ideal fit for brands -- his credibility, passion, and deep connection with audiences make him a game-changer.

"Having worked with him on multiple endorsements, I've seen first hand how seamlessly he collaborates, ensuring a smooth process while going above and beyond for the brands he associates with," added Sajay Moolankodan, an entertainment marketing and celebrity engagement specialist.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
