HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Always Have A Contingency Plan'

'Always Have A Contingency Plan'

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 20, 2025 06:01 IST

x

Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the launch of his app 'Dhoni' in Mumbai on Wednesday

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the launch of his app 'Dhoni' in Mumbai, February 19, 2025. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni never tires.

Always inspired, on the field, his legendary status in undeniable, and now at 43, he is showing us that he is Thala for a reason.

Dhoni launched his self-named app and was more than happy to speak cricket and finance (his other favourite subject).

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni discussed his approach to cricket and doled out some advice to youngsters at the app launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Nearly six years ago he walked away from international cricket but retirement from the IPL may not be imminent for the legendary 'Captain Cool.'

While Dhoni called time to his international career in August 2019, he continues to feature in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings who retained him ahead of the mega auction last year.

At the launch of his app powered by Single.id, MSD said he wants to enjoy his last few years of cricket, like he did when he was a child.

SEE: 'I want to play cricket as I did when I was a child.' Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Dhoni, who led India to World Cup wins in 2007 (T20) and 2011 (ODI) along with the Champions Trophy triumph in 2013, also had some advice for youngsters.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sanju Samson sign a bat

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sanju Samson. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

"You always need to figure out what is good for you. When I was playing, I made sure that cricket was a whole for me -- nothing else mattered. What time I had to sleep? What time I had to get up? What impact it had on cricket, that was the most important thing.

"You know, all the friendships, the fun, all those can happen later. There is a right time for everything and I felt if you are able to recognise that, that's the best thing you can do."

Finally, he had some tips to be financially sound.

SEE: 'Always have a contingency plan'. Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy: 10 Must-Watch Players
Champions Trophy: 10 Must-Watch Players
Top 10 Batters In Champions Trophy
Top 10 Batters In Champions Trophy
Top Stars Missing From Champions Trophy
Top Stars Missing From Champions Trophy
How India Fared In Champions Trophy
How India Fared In Champions Trophy
'India, South Africa In Champions Final'
'India, South Africa In Champions Final'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What's In Your Lunchbox? 10 Recipes To Make It Special

webstory image 2

8 Healing Powers Of Dark Chocolate

webstory image 3

7 Warning Signs Of Kidney Disease

VIDEOS

Army Chief busts Pakistan's Kashmir narrative with classic Dev Anand's film twist3:30

Army Chief busts Pakistan's Kashmir narrative with...

BJP picks first-time MLA Rekha Gupta as Delhi's new chief minister2:28

BJP picks first-time MLA Rekha Gupta as Delhi's new chief...

Priyanka Chopra hides Malti's face from paps0:49

Priyanka Chopra hides Malti's face from paps

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD