'Always Have A Contingency Plan'

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the launch of his app 'Dhoni' in Mumbai, February 19, 2025.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni never tires.

Always inspired, on the field, his legendary status in undeniable, and now at 43, he is showing us that he is Thala for a reason.

Dhoni launched his self-named app and was more than happy to speak cricket and finance (his other favourite subject).

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni discussed his approach to cricket and doled out some advice to youngsters at the app launch.

Nearly six years ago he walked away from international cricket but retirement from the IPL may not be imminent for the legendary 'Captain Cool.'

While Dhoni called time to his international career in August 2019, he continues to feature in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings who retained him ahead of the mega auction last year.

At the launch of his app powered by Single.id, MSD said he wants to enjoy his last few years of cricket, like he did when he was a child.

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com SEE: 'I want to play cricket as I did when I was a child.'

Dhoni, who led India to World Cup wins in 2007 (T20) and 2011 (ODI) along with the Champions Trophy triumph in 2013, also had some advice for youngsters.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sanju Samson.

"You always need to figure out what is good for you. When I was playing, I made sure that cricket was a whole for me -- nothing else mattered. What time I had to sleep? What time I had to get up? What impact it had on cricket, that was the most important thing.

"You know, all the friendships, the fun, all those can happen later. There is a right time for everything and I felt if you are able to recognise that, that's the best thing you can do."

Finally, he had some tips to be financially sound.