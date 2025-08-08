HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » What Are Rajasthan Royals Hinting At?

What Are Rajasthan Royals Hinting At?

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 08, 2025 13:41 IST

x

Dhruv Jurel

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel was named as Central Zone captain for the season-opening Duleep Trophy. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

Rajasthan Royals left their fans confused with a cryptic Instagram post amid the saga involving their captain Sanju Samson.

Reportedly, Samson has told the Royals

to trade him or release him into the auction, citing 'serious differences'.

Hours later, Royals hailed their star player Dhruv Jurel's appointment as Central Zone captain for the season-opening Duleep Trophy with a post on social media.

'Ek hoga jo stumps ke peeche se game badal dega (There will be one who will always change the game behind the stumps),' clearly spotlighting 'Captain Jurel' in the Instagram post.

Is this a subtle hint at a change of guard at the Royals?

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Miffed, Sanju Samson Wants To Quit Royals
Miffed, Sanju Samson Wants To Quit Royals
Kohli's Grey Beard Stuns Fans
Kohli's Grey Beard Stuns Fans
India Needs A Team That Picks 20 Wickets
India Needs A Team That Picks 20 Wickets
'Gambhir Assured My Son He Will Get His Chances'
'Gambhir Assured My Son He Will Get His Chances'
Pant's Noble Gesture Warms Hearts
Pant's Noble Gesture Warms Hearts

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Famous Indian Sari Towns: Which Place, Which Sari

webstory image 2

6 Unique Handloom Products. They Are Not Saris

webstory image 3

Why OnePlus Nord CE 5 Is A Bargain Mid-Range Pick?

VIDEOS

Tariff Tsunami: All the latest from the White House2:06

Tariff Tsunami: All the latest from the White House

Gujarat: Statue of Unity Goes Global1:37

Gujarat: Statue of Unity Goes Global

Kapil Sibal praises Rahul Gandhi for raising EC's 'voter list fraud'13:17

Kapil Sibal praises Rahul Gandhi for raising EC's 'voter...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV