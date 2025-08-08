What Are Rajasthan Royals Hinting At?

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel was named as Central Zone captain for the season-opening Duleep Trophy. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

Rajasthan Royals left their fans confused with a cryptic Instagram post amid the saga involving their captain Sanju Samson.



Reportedly, Samson has told the Royals

to trade him or release him into the auction, citing 'serious differences'.Hours later, Royals hailed their star player Dhruv Jurel's appointment as Central Zone captain for the season-opening Duleep Trophy with a post on social media.'Ek hoga jo stumps ke peeche se game badal dega (There will be one who will always change the game behind the stumps),' clearly spotlighting 'Captain Jurel' in the Instagram post.Is this a subtle hint at a change of guard at the Royals?