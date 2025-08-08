HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Two Indian-origin players in Australia U-19 squad vs India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
August 08, 2025 12:34 IST

Yash Deshmukh

IMAGE: All-rounder Yash Deshmukh is among five players from New South Wales picked in the squad for the multi-format series against India. Photograph: Cricket NSW/Facebook

Two cricketers of Indian origin -- Aryan Sharma and Yash Deshmukh -- were on Friday named in Australia's 15-member squad for the upcoming home series against India Under-19 team next month.

While Sharma hails is a batter from Victoria, all-rounder Deshmukh is among five players from New South Wales picked in the squad, which will be coached by former Australia head coach Tim Nielsen.

The multi-format series will begin with three 50-over matches to be played on September 21, 24 and 26 at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. It will be followed by two four-day matches scheduled from September 30 to October 3 in Brisbane and from October 7 to 10 in Mackay. 

The assignment will be Nielsen's first as in charge of the U-19

side. Nielsen previously coached the senior Australia men's team between 2007 and 2011.  

"We're also thrilled to welcome Tim Nielsen as Head Coach of the National U19 squad. His extensive international experience and leadership will be instrumental in guiding and inspiring Australia's next generation of cricketers," Sonya Thompson, Cricket Australia Head of National Development, said in a release. 

The series is part of Cricket Australia's long-term player development strategy, aimed at providing young players international exposure in both white-ball and red-ball formats.

 

Australia men's U-19 squad: Simon Budge, Alex Turner, Steve Hogan, Will Malajczuk, Yash Deshmukh, Tom Hogan, Aryan Sharma, John James, Hayden Schiller, Charles Lachmund, Ben Gordon, Will Byrom, Kasey Barton, Alex Lee Young, Jayden Draper.

Reserves: Zed Hollick, Tom Paddington, Julian Osborne. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
