'No relations till Hindus are safe': KKR move backed

'Good that Bangladeshis won't play in our country now'

IMAGE: People celebrate Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation in Dhaka, August 5, 2024. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Spiritual orator Aniruddhacharya on Monday lauded BCCI's directive for IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman amid the strained relations between India and Bangladesh, adding that "relations will only improve when Bangladesh guarantees of safety of Hindus."

He expressed his firm support for BCCI and KKR over the decision, stating that no relations should be kept with those who kill Hindus.

"It is good that Bangladeshi players will not play in our country now. BCCI and KKR have respected the sentiments of the people of India. Why should we have any relations with the people who are killing and burning Hindus? Our relations will improve only when you take the guarantee of the safety of Hindus," Aniruddhacharya told ANI.

Underscoring the safety of minorities in India, he reiterated the demand for the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.

"When Muslims living among Hindus are safe, why are Hindus living among Muslims not safe?," he said.

The spiritual orator further questioned Rahman for not raising his voice against the atrocities committed against Hindus in his homeland.

"A player expressing his opposition to the atrocities being committed against minorities is as important as that nation's stand. Did this player say a word against the perpetrators who killed Hindus? Did he say anything to support Hindus?" Aniruddhacharya questioned.

KKR on Saturday confirmed that it has excluded Bangladeshi player Muztafizur Rahman from its IPL 2026 squad following a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

A media advisory issued by the KKR stated, "Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL, as the regulator of IPL, has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season."

"The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India," it said.

"BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course," the advisory stated.

This comes after the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that the apex cricket board has instructed the IPL franchise KKR to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman "due to the recent developments".

"Due to the recent developments which are going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchise KKR to release one of their players, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, from their squad and BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement," Devaijit Saikia told ANI.

Notably, the inclusion of the Bangladesh player has sparked a political backlash, particularly amid recent targeting of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, and various opinions have been raised about Mustafizur's selection by KKR for the IPL 2026 season.