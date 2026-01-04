BCB requests ICC to relocate B'desh's T20 WC matches

'Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions.'

IMAGE: Bangladesh Cricket Team are scheduled to play their T20 World Cup matches in Mumbai and Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), on Sunday, formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate Bangladesh's matches in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 to venues outside India, citing 'safety and security' concerns of the Bangladeshi cricket team.

The BCB said in a statement that the team will not travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup, set to be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka.

This development comes on the heels of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) releasing Bangladeshi player Muztafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 roster in response to a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

'An emergency meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was held this afternoon to discuss recent developments related to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The Board reviewed the situation in detail, taking into account developments over the last 24 hours, and expressed deep concern over the overall circumstances surrounding the participation of the Bangladesh National Team in matches scheduled to be played in India,' the BCB release said.

IMAGE: BCB statement over relocating T20 WC matches. Photograph: BCB/X

'Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions,' the BCB release added.

'In light of this decision, the BCB has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC), as the event authority, to consider relocating all of Bangladesh's matches to a venue outside India. The Board believes that such a step is necessary to safeguard the safety and well-being of Bangladeshi players, team officials, Board members and other stakeholders and to ensure that the team can participate in the tournament in a secure and appropriate environment. The Bangladesh Cricket Board looks forward to the ICC's understanding of the situation and an urgent response on this matter," the statement read.

KKR said on Saturday they had released the Bangladesh bowler after being told to do so by BCCI.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three T20 World Cup matches in Kolkata (vs West Indies, England and Italy) and one match in Mumbai (vs Nepal) next month, with the February 7-March 8 tournament being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.