Soha's Touching Tribute To Tiger Pataudi

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan stands beside her father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's portrait at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, January 5, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Facebook

Actor Soha Ali Khan marked her father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's 85th birth anniversary with a quiet, deeply personal visit to Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Soha shared a video on social media of herself walking through the empty stadium, interspersed with archival footage from the historic December 1974 Test against the West Indies. It is one of the most celebrated victories in Indian cricket.

'On your birthday, Abba, I wanted to stand where the game remembers you. Eden Gardens may be empty today, but it is never silent for you,' she wrote in a note alongside the video.

SEE: Soha's heart-touching tribute to 'Abba' 'Tiger' Pataudi. VIDEO: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Facebook

Recalling her father's enduring bond with the iconic ground, Soha noted that Eden Gardens was one he loved to play on and one where he led India on several occasions.

'A ground you loved to play on, and one where you captained India many times -- perhaps most memorable being the December 1974 Test against the indomitable West Indies.

'A ball from Andy Roberts struck you on the face, fracturing your cheekbone. You retired bleeding and hurt but returned to lead the side to an unbelievable victory by 85 runs. That Test at Eden went down as one of Indian cricket's most iconic victories -- a timeless example of grit and lion-hearted (or perhaps tiger-hearted) captaincy. The stands still remember you, the cricketer.

'I remember my Abba. Both belong here. Happy birthday, Abba'.

Tiger Pataudi remains one of the game's legendary figures -- cherished and remembered as much for his courage as for his leadership.