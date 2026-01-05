'Focused & Ready' Gill Back As Punjab Gear Up For Goa

IMAGE: Shubman Gill was seen batting during Punjab’s net session. Photograph: PCA/X

Shubman Gill returned to training on Monday as Punjab prepare to face Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the KL Saini Stadium.

Gill, who missed Punjab’s previous match against Sikkim due to food poisoning, is expected to feature against Goa before linking up with India’s ODI squad for the upcoming New Zealand series.

The Goa fixture could also set up a much-anticipated contest between Gill and left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, adding extra intrigue to the Group-stage encounter.

Gill’s return follows an injury-hit few months. He was ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against South Africa last year after sustaining a neck injury just three balls into his innings in Kolkata, with Rishabh Pant leading India in the second Test. A toe injury during the T20I series against South Africa last month later forced him to miss the T20 World Cup.

Having recovered from food poisoning, Gill was seen batting during Punjab’s net session. The Punjab Cricket Association shared two pictures from training on Instagram with the caption ‘Focused & Ready’ ahead of Tuesday’s VHT match against Goa.