Bangladesh bans IPL broadcast in retaliation

IMAGE: Mustafizur Rahman, 30, has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in previous seasons of the IPL, taking 65 wickets in 60 matches. He was released by KKR on Saturday on BCCI's instruction. Photograph: BCCI

Bangladesh on Monday banned the broadcast of IPL's upcoming season in the wake of pacer Mustafizur Rahman's ouster from the world's biggest T20 league on BCCI instructions.

A statement from Bangladesh information and broadcast ministry stated that no "logical reason" was given by the BCCI while instructing IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Rahman from its 2026 roster.

The IPL is due to start on March 26.

The move to ban IPL broadcast came a day after Bangladesh refused to travel to India for next month's T20 World Cup and requested the International Cricket Council to shift all its league games to Sri Lanka, the co-host of the tournament.

"No logical reason for such a decision (Rahman's release) by the BCCI is known, and such a decision has saddened, hurt, and aggrieved the people of Bangladesh," read the government notification.

"In this situation, until further notice, it is requested by order to stop the broadcasting/telecasting of all matches and programs of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"This order is issued with the approval of the proper authority and in the public interest," said the signed by assistant secretary Feroz Khan.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, while announcing the diktat to release Rahman, had merely stated that it was being done because of "developments all around", without explaining the specifics.

The Indo-Bangladesh relationship has hit a rocky patch after the ouster of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August last year following anti-government protests.

She was sentenced to death in absentia by a tribunal for her alleged role in a deadly crackdown during the agitation in which several students were killed.

Hindus have been targetted for violent attacks since Hasina's ouster.