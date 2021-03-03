'No one talks when teams get bundled out on seaming tracks'

Source:

Last updated on: March 03, 2021 14:41 IST

'We lost in New Zealand on day three in just 36 overs, I am sure nobody of our people wrote about the pitch'

'It was all about how India played badly in New Zealand and none of the pitches were criticised'

'The reason for our success is that we have not cribbed about any pitch we have played on'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli said poor batting and not the pitch was responsible for the day-night third Test against England winding up inside two days. Photograph: BCCI

Stop the noise, tighten up that defence and get on with the game -- a combative Indian skipper Virat Kohli said, on Wednesday, ahead of the fourth and final Test against England as he navigated persistent queries on the spin-friendly tracks in the country.



India annihilated England inside two days in the Pink-ball Test at Motera, days after the visitors crumbled on anther spin-assisting pitch in Chennai in the second Test.

England managed 112 and 81 in the Ahmedabad Test after scoring 134 and 164 in Chennai as Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel tormented them in turns.

"There is always too much noise and too much conversation about spin tacks," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the fourth and final Test starting, in Ahmedabad, on Thursday.

"I am sure if our media is in a space to contradict those views or present views which say that it is unfair to criticise only spin tracks, then it will be a balanced a conversation."

Kohli, at the end of the third Test, had blamed the batsmen's technique for their failure on the Motera track.

"But the unfortunate bit is everyone plays along with that narrative (spinning tracks) and keeps making it news till the time it is relevant. And then a Test match happens, if you win on day 4 or 5, no one says anything but if it finishes in two days, everyone pounces on the same issue," he said.

Kohli cited one of India's losses in New Zealand when the team struggled on a seaming pitch. He recalled how it was batsmen's technique, and not the track, that came in for scrutiny.

"We lost in New Zealand on day three in 36 overs. I am sure none of our people wrote about the pitch. It was how India played badly in New Zealand."

"None of the pitches were criticised, no one came and saw how the pitch was doing, how much the ball was moving and how much grass was there on the pitch," he said.

Elaborating further, Kohli said: "Nobody saw how much the ball was doing and how the ball was moving and how much grass was there on the wicket. The reason behind our success is that we never crib about the pitches we play on. We will continue that as a team, it is always been the case that spinning tracks come into focus way more, when teams get bundled out for 40-45 on seaming tracks, nobody talks about that."

"It is always about bad batting then, we need to be honest to ourselves from where we are talking and what is the idea behind continuing this narrative and what serves the people by talking about this narrative."

Kohli said his team has been successful over a period of time for adapting to conditions instead of complaining about them.

"The reason for our success is that we have not cribbed about any pitch we have played on and we will continue to play like that."

"We all need to be honest with ourselves what is the idea behind continuing this narrative and what purpose it serves people who keep continuing the conversation which is one-sided," he said.