'Why should I praise Axar, Ashwin?'

March 03, 2021 10:36 IST

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates dismissing Ollie Pope in the third Test in Ahmedabad. Photograph: BCCI

The debate surrounding the third Test at the N M stadium in Ahmedabad refuses to die down.

The match saw India wrap up a 10 wicket win inside two days and has left the cricketing world divided over the pitch.

The pitch, which took turn from day 1 and saw 30 wickets fall within two days, has been criticised and discussed by several former cricketers. Michael Vaughan, Gautam Gambhir, David Lloyd, Shoaib Akhtar, Viv Richards and many others have voiced their opinions.

The latest to weigh in on the debate is retired Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul Haq.

'No one could have thought, and neither can I remember when was the last time a Test match got over in two days. Did India play that well or was it the behaviour of the wicket? Should such wickets be part of Test matches?' Inzy asked on his YouTube channel.

'I thought India were playing some brilliant cricket. They beat Australia earlier and made a brilliant comeback in the second Test, but preparing such a wicket, I feel is not the right thing to do with cricket,' Inzy added.

'Even scorecards in T20 matches read better than the one we saw in Ahmedabad. The ICC should take action on this. What sort of wickets are these that a Test match cannot even last two entire days?' Inzy asked again.

'17 wickets falling in less than one day... what are we playing on here? Sure, you take home advantage, spinning tracks should be made, but this sort of pitch I don't think should exist.'

Inzy explained how uneven wickets should not be allowed to host Test matches, citing the Barbados Test between India and the West Indies in 1997, where the visitors, chasing 120 to win, were bowled out for 81, pointing out how that was an equally poor wicket and so much was said about it.

I feel that as a former cricketer, such type of cricket should not be played. When teams come to the sub-continent that they will encounter spin-friendly encounters, but to this extent?' Inzy asked.

'If Joe Root is picking up five wickets in six overs, you can imagine the condition of the wicket. Why should I praise Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel, when Root is picking up 5/8?' Inzy asked again.

'Test matches have so many important elements, the venue, the ground, the umpire, referee, so a pitch should also hold some significance.'

'Test match should look like a Test match. Don't think India would have derived the same satisfaction from this win as they did after beating Australia.