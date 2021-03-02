News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Michael Vaughan takes a dig at the pitch again

Michael Vaughan takes a dig at the pitch again

By Rediff Cricket
March 02, 2021 18:56 IST
Michael Vaughan

Photograph: Kind Courtesy, Michael Vaughan/Instagram

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan, on Tuesday, once again took a dig at the wickets that have been prepared in the ongoing Test series between India and England.

Vaughan has been quite vocal in his criticism of the pitches used in the series and went a step further and asked for the ICC to look into the wickets prepared after the third game ended in two days.

 

Taking to Instagram, Vaughan saw the funny side to the whole debate, and shared a hilarious picture of him standing in dug-up soil with a bat in his hands. "Preparations going well for the 4th Test !! #OnOn #INDvENG," he wrote in the caption.

Michael Vaughan

Vaughan's reaction comes after India took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series after beating England within two days in the third Test match in Ahmedabad. The pitch, which was taking vicious turn from day 1 and saw 30 wickets fall within 2 days, has been criticised by several former England cricketers.

Michael Vaughan

Meanwhile, West Indies legend Viv Richards said England should stop 'moaning and groaning' about the grounds and be more prepared for spinning tracks.

Rediff Cricket
