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ICC retains Nitin Menon in elite panel of umpires for 2026-27 season

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
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May 11, 2026 20:59 IST

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Nitin Menon's consistent performance secures his spot as the sole Indian umpire in the ICC Elite Panel for the 2026-27 season.

Nitin Menon

IMAGE: Nitin Menon has officiated in the 2021, 2022, 2024, and 2026 editions of the T20 World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Nitin Menon is the only Indian in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for the 2026-27 season.
  • The ICC has retained its existing group of elite umpires and match referees after a comprehensive assessment.
  • Javagal Srinath continues as the only Indian in the Elite Panel of Match Referees.
  • The ICC emphasises the consistency and high standards of officiating at the international level.

Nitin Menon remains the only Indian in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires after the governing body on Monday named an unchanged team of match officials for the 2026-27 international season following its annual review.

Following a comprehensive assessment by its Umpire Selection Panel, the International Cricket Council (ICC) retained the existing group of elite umpires and match referees.

 

ICC Elite Panels for 2026-27 Season

Menon has been part of the Elite Panel since 2020. Former India pacer Javagal Srinath remains the only Indian in the Elite Panel of Match Referees.

"The decision to retain the Emirates ICC Elite Panels for the 2026-27 season reflects the consistency and high standards that have come to define officiating at the international level," ICC CEO, Sanjog Gupta said in a release.

Importance of Consistency in Officiating

"What stands out is not just the quality of decision-making, but the ability to operate with clarity and confidence in high-pressure situations, across formats and conditions. That consistency provides assurance to players, teams and fans alike.

"On behalf of the ICC, I would like to congratulate all members of the panels on their re-selection."

The Umpire Selection Panel, comprising ICC General Manager-Cricket Wasim Khan (Chair), former English Premier League referee Mike Riley, former international umpire and umpire coach Peter Manuel, and former international player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, considered the performances of umpires and referees from across the international game before deciding to retain the existing panel.

List of Elite Panel Members

ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees (2026-27): Jeff Crowe (New Zealand), Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka), Andrew Pycroft (Zimbabwe), Richie Richardson (West Indies), Javagal Srinath (India).

ICC Elite Panel of Umpires (2026-27): Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Christopher Gaffaney (New Zealand), Adrian Holdstock (South Africa), Richard Illingworth (England), Richard Kettleborough (England), Nitin Menon (India), Allahuddien Paleker (South Africa), Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), Paul Reiffel (Australia), Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (Bangladesh), Rodney Tucker (Australia), Alex Wharf (England).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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