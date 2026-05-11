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New Zealand delay launch of new T20 competition amid scheduling challenges

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May 11, 2026 17:28 IST

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New Zealand Cricket has postponed the launch of its proposed NZ20 league by a year, shifting the tournament to the 2027-28 home summer.

New Zealand

IMAGE: The proposed NZ20 league, designed to replace the Super Smash, is set to feature six privately owned franchises. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • New Zealand’s NZ20 league has been delayed until the 2027-28 season.
  • NZC cited investor discussions and a packed international schedule for the postponement.
  • The Super Smash competition will continue for one more year.

New Zealand's proposed T20 league will be pushed back a year to the home summer of 2027-28 to allow more time to establish the competition, the nation's cricket board said on Monday.

NZ20 organisers initially planned to launch a six-team league of privately owned franchises for the coming summer but had agreed to hold off in part due to the international schedule, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said.

Busy international calendar cited as key reason

"As talks with NZC and prospective investors have continued, it has become clear that additional time is required to complete the work necessary to establish the competition," NZC said in a statement.

 

"A key consideration has been the international cricket calendar, with locked-in Test series against Australia and Sri Lanka in January and February significantly reducing the available window."

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Super Smash to continue for another season

NZC in March confirmed NZ20 as its preferred option to replace the 21-year-old Super Smash competition, which will now continue for another season.

"Our focus is on ensuring the future of domestic T20 cricket in New Zealand is sustainable, competitive and aligned with the global game," NZC Board Chair Diana Puketapu-Lyndon said.

"We've been working closely with NZ20 and are encouraged by the progress made to date."

Australia's privatisation plans for the Big Bash League have also stalled due to a lack of support from key member states.

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Source: REUTERS
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