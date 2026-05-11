IPL 2026: Krunal Pandya wears his battle scars with pride

Despite suffering from cramps, Krunal Pandya played one of the finest innings of his career, scoring 73 off 46 balls during a difficult chase of 167 on a challenging Raipur pitch.

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya is helped by Ryan Rickelton after he suffered severe muscle cramps during the RCB-MI game in the IPL in Raipur on Sunday, May 10, 2026. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points Krunal Pandya scored a fighting 73 despite cramps to guide RCB to victory.

A day after his valiant effort, Krunal showed the physical toll of his match-winning knock.

RCB defeated Mumbai Indians in a last-ball thriller after chasing 167.

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are out of playoff contention

Battling pain, cramps and a collapsing chase, Krunal Pandya produced an innings full of courage and character to carry Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a dramatic last-ball victory over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Sunday, May 10, 2026. On a difficult Raipur pitch and with wickets falling around him, the all-rounder stood firm with a fighting knock, proving once again why pressure often brings out his very best.

Krunal flaunted his battle wounds on Monday, a day after his valiant effort that pushed RCB to the top of the table and knocked the five-time champions out of the playoff race.

Krunal played one of the finest innings of his career, scoring 73 off 46 balls with four fours and five sixes during a difficult chase of 167. Despite suffering from severe cramps, he stayed calm under pressure and carried RCB’s innings.

Krunal posted photos of his injuries on Instagram with the message: "Some scars are proof that it was worth fighting for."

The innings underlined Krunal’s strong batting form this season. He has tallied 141 runs in six innings at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 150.

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RCB clinch last-ball thriller after tense chase

RCB's decision to bowl first worked early as Bhuvneshwar Kumar reduced MI to 28/3 during the Powerplay. However, Tilak Varma (57) and Naman Dhir (47) added 82 runs off 57 balls for the fourth-wicket stand to stabilise the innings and help MI reach a respectable 166/7.

Bhuvneshwar was RCB’s best bowler with figures of 4/23, while Josh Hazlewood and Romario Shepherd provided useful support.

In reply, RCB suffered an early setback when Virat Kohli was dismissed for a second straight golden duck. The team slipped to 39/3 before Krunal rebuilt the innings in the company of Jacob Bethell and Jitesh Sharma.

Even after Krunal’s dismissal at 149/7, RCB held their nerve. A few extras from Raj Angad Bawa and a six from Bhuvneshwar eased the pressure before Rasikh Salam Dar hit the winning runs on the final ball.

With seven wins and four losses, RCB moved to the top of the points table with 14 points. MI remain ninth with three wins from 11 matches and are out of the playoff race along with Lucknow Super Giants.

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