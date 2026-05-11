IPL 2026 Orange Cap race: Abhishek Sharma will have the best chance, says Graeme Smith

Abhishek’s role as an opener gives him a better chance to stay ahead because top-order batters spend more time at the crease and can recover quickly from poor form.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma is second in the IPL 2026 run-scorers' charts with 475 runs at an average of 47.50. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Graeme Smith believes Abhishek Sharma has the edge over Klaasen in the IPL 2026 Orange Cap race.

Klaasen leads run charts despite Smith’s prediction

Smith praised Klaasen’s return to form after a difficult SA20 season.

Donovan Ferreira earned praise for his explosive finishing performances for Rajasthan Royals.

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has backed Abhishek Sharma to finish as the top run-scorer in the ongoing IPL 2026 season ahead of his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Heinrich Klaasen.

Klaasen currently leads the Orange Cap race with 494 runs at an average of 54.88, while Abhishek is close behind with 475 runs at 47.50.

"We're seeing a great race for the Orange Cap this season, and despite his struggles in the World Cup and the impressive (Vaibhav) Sooryavanshi, I think Abhishek Sharma will have the best chance," Smith said in his SA20 column.

Why Abhishek has advantage over Klaasen

Smith, who is now the SA20 League Commissioner, said Abhishek’s role as an opener gives him a better chance to stay ahead because top-order batters spend more time at the crease and can recover quickly from poor form, especially on batting-friendly pitches.

"Those at the top of the order always have a longer time to bat, so any dip in form means you could have a chance to get it back quickly. I certainly think that's the case on these flat pitches where there's not a lot in the surface."

Smith also praised Abhishek’s fearless batting style, saying the left-hander scores heavily through the square region on the off side and represents the aggressive approach of modern young cricketers.

"Sharma plays a lot more square than most batters, certainly over the off-side. But there's a lack of fear in the youngsters these days; there are so many across the board who are pinging it from the word go," he said.

• Why's BCCI Worried About IPL Honey Traps?

Klaasen’s return to form

At the same time, Smith was pleased to see Klaasen return to top form after a disappointing SA20 season with Durban’s Super Giants. Klaasen has bounced back strongly in IPL 2026, hitting 36 fours and 23 sixes so far.

Smith admitted he had concerns about Klaasen’s form over the last year and a half but said the batter has shown maturity and played several important innings for Hyderabad, who are currently second on the points table with seven wins in 11 matches.

"I was a little bit worried about Heinrich Klaasen's recent form over the last year and a half, but he's played well and he's also in the hunt. I think in the early phase of the tournament, some of his knocks were key. He showed maturity in the way that he's played, and that's sometimes more difficult than just going out and smashing it," Smith said.

• 'Shot of the match': Krunal hails Bhuvi's six in thriller win

Donovan Ferreira praised for finishing skills

The former South Africa skipper also praised Donovan Ferreira for establishing himself as a finisher for the Rajasthan Royals this season.

Ferreira has impressed with his power-hitting in the death overs. He recently scored an unbeaten 52 off 26 balls against Punjab Kings and followed it with a rapid 47 not out off just 14 balls against Delhi Capitals, including six sixes.

Smith said Ferreira’s form could be important as teams battle for playoff spots in the final phase of the tournament.

"I was happy to see Donovan Ferreira get them (the Royals) over the line recently. It's important to have more players in good form coming into this phase of the tournament, because that top-four slot is never as easy as you think," he added.