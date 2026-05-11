India Retain Top Spot In ICC ODI Team Rankings

India continues to dominate the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings, maintaining its top position after the latest annual update and solidifying its status in international cricket.

IMAGE: India lost the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 2-1 in January 2026 but continued to stay atop the ODI rankings table. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India remains the number one team in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings after the latest update.

Australia holds third place in the ICC ODI rankings, trailing India and New Zealand.

The ICC rankings update impacts direct qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027.

South Africa's improved ranking enhances their chances for direct qualification for the 2027 World Cup.

India retained the top position in the ICC's men's ODI team rankings after the latest annual update with reigning world champions Australia claiming the third spot.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ICC said, "India remain at the pinnacle of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings after the latest annual update, leading second-placed New Zealand (113 points) by a narrow five-point margin, while Australia (109 points) retain the third place to round off the top three."

India have slipped marginally by a single rating point, and now have 118 points to their name.

Impact of Rankings Update on World Cup Qualification

The annual rankings update applies full weightage (100 percent) to matches played since May 2025, while results from the previous two years are given half weightage (50 percent).

South Africa's tally of 102 points allowed them to edge past Pakistan's 98 points and break into the top four.

Top 10 Teams in ICC ODI Rankings

The remainder of the top 10 remains unchanged, with Sri Lanka (96), Afghanistan (93) and England (89) completing the top eight.

Bangladesh are ninth with 84 points, while the West Indies are on 74 points now, and trail the Tigers by 10 points compared to six in the previous update.

"This particular outcome has important ramifications for both the sides, as they seek to secure a direct qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027," the ICC said.

"The top eight teams in the ICC Rankings as of March 31, 2027 will secure direct qualification alongside hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, who have automatically qualified," it added.

World Cup 2027 Qualification Scenarios

In this context, if South Africa continue to remain in the top eight positions, given their automatic qualification for the tournament, the ninth spot becomes key to a direct World Cup ticket.

Ireland (54) have edged past Zimbabwe (53) into 11th place, while USA climbed to 13th, overtaking Scotland with a tally of 46 points compared to Scotland's 44.

UAE also made gains, moving to 19th after overtaking Canada with a tally of 16 points.