Harbhajan terms Urvil Patel as 'one for the future'

Harbhajan Singh praised Chennai Super Kings batter Urvil Patel after his blistering 13-ball fifty against Lucknow Super Giants helped CSK chase 204 and stay alive in the IPL playoff race.

IMAGE: CSK's Urvil Patel hit eight sixes and two boundaries in his 23-ball 65 against LSG. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh hailed Chennai Super Kings batter Urvil Patel after he smashed a record-levelling 13-ball fifty against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday.

Key Points Urvil Patel smashed a record-equalling 13-ball fifty during CSK’s chase of 204 against LSG.

The youngster scored 65 off 23 balls, hitting two fours and eight sixes at a strike rate above 282.

He said Punjab would be determined to prevent self-doubt from creeping into the squad.

Harbhajan criticised LSG for dropped catches and failing to capitalise on key moments.

Urvil has scored 178 runs this IPL season at a strike rate of 225.01 in seven matches.

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK continues to inch closer to the playoff spot, reaching fifth place in the table with their sixth win of the season at Chennai on Sunday after Urvil demolished a potent LSG bowling attack with a 23-ball 65 during a chase of 204 runs, which consisted of two fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of above 282.

Shivam Dube finally stepped up during the chase, finishing off the 10-run deficit by smashing Aiden Markram for two sixes in the start of the final over after Urvil snatched the match from LSG's hands with his six-hitting.

Speaking on JioHotstar's Match Centre Live, Harbhajan said: 'The first six sixes seemed like he had decided to target just one area, cow corner, and he kept going for it. Some amazing hitting there from Urvil Patel. Then Shivam Dube finished the match with those two sixes. He did not get much of a chance in the last couple of games, but when the moment came and two big hits were needed against a part-time spinner, he was not going to miss,' he said.

'It was a must-win game for Chennai Super Kings. LSG must be disappointed because they had the game and let it slip with those dropped catches and middle-order batting. Their season has been like that; they come close, but the opposition repeatedly wins the big moments, and it was Urvil in this game. On a pitch where batting was not all that easy, the way he struck the ball was commendable. He is definitely one for the future,' he added.

CSK's has made 178 runs at an average of 25.42 and a strike rate of 225.01, with a fifty in 7 matches. This season, he has made 110 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 234.04.

In 61 T20s, Urvil has scored 1,535 runs at an average of 26.92 and a strike rate of 182.52, including three centuries and five fifties. His 28-ball century for Gujarat against Tripura in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) is the second-fastest T20 ton of all time and the fastest by an Indian.