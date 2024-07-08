News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Nita Ambani Honours Rohit, Hardik, SKY

Nita Ambani Honours Rohit, Hardik, SKY

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 08, 2024 22:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nita Ambani

Photograph and video: ANI/X

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded sangeet ceremony witnessed a heartwarming moment as Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav -- members of India's T20 World Cup winning squad who play for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL -- were honoured.

Nita and Akash Ambani, owners of the Mumbai Indians, paid a special tribute to the players. The thunderous applause and standing ovation at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre echoed the nation's elation over the team's historic victory, which ended a 17-year wait.

 

 

Nita Ambani

A unique 'wave of honour' swept through the venue as Nita and Mukesh Ambani joined the players and the audience, commemorating the team's incredible feat.

The iconic song Lehra Do from the movie '83 played in the background, adding a touch of cinematic magic as the Ambanis embraced the champions with immense pride.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
And The Ambanis Danced...
And The Ambanis Danced...
The Littlest Ambanis Have The Sweetest Surprise
The Littlest Ambanis Have The Sweetest Surprise
Unseen Pix From Radhika-Anant Mameru...
Unseen Pix From Radhika-Anant Mameru...
James Anderson eyes final hurrah for England
James Anderson eyes final hurrah for England
Employment in 27 sectors rises 3.31% in 2022-23: RBI
Employment in 27 sectors rises 3.31% in 2022-23: RBI
J-K: 5 soldiers dead, 6 injured in terrorist ambush
J-K: 5 soldiers dead, 6 injured in terrorist ambush
Mumbai runway shut for hour, 50 flights cancelled
Mumbai runway shut for hour, 50 flights cancelled

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

PIX: Dhoni, SKY, Hardik rock Ambani sangeet

PIX: Dhoni, SKY, Hardik rock Ambani sangeet

Janhvi Glams Up For Radhika-Anant's Sangeet

Janhvi Glams Up For Radhika-Anant's Sangeet

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances