Nita Ambani Honours Rohit, Hardik, SKY

Photograph and video: ANI/X

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded sangeet ceremony witnessed a heartwarming moment as Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav -- members of India's T20 World Cup winning squad who play for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL -- were honoured.

Nita and Akash Ambani, owners of the Mumbai Indians, paid a special tribute to the players. The thunderous applause and standing ovation at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre echoed the nation's elation over the team's historic victory, which ended a 17-year wait.

A unique 'wave of honour' swept through the venue as Nita and Mukesh Ambani joined the players and the audience, commemorating the team's incredible feat.

The iconic song Lehra Do from the movie '83 played in the background, adding a touch of cinematic magic as the Ambanis embraced the champions with immense pride.